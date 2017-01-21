DEVELOPING: Thousands Protest In Women's Marches Nationwide | Photos Around The World | Watch Live: CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Brazen Burglars Break Into Brooklyn Businesses And Homes

January 21, 2017 11:45 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Burglaries, Erin Logan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pair of brazen burglars have been targeting businesses and homes in Brooklyn.

Five crimes have been reported and police fear they could strike again.

At Joloff, a restaurant on Bedford Avenue, surveillance cameras snapped a clear shot of the two young men, CBS2’s Erin Logan reported.

The video was taken just after 3:40 a.m. on January 12th. The two emptied their pockets into a bag and looked around before one made his way into the restaurant while the other stood watch outside.

The manager didn’t want to show her face, but explained what happened once he got inside the restaurant.

“He takes the keys that he found and tried to open the register, and it’s not working. So then he turns around and goes by the front door and he was trying to talk to his lookout guy, and he tries to open the door with the keys and it doesn’t work,” the manager said.

She said the suspect went back inside and grabbed the register and an iPad mini, but he dropped the register as he ran.

He then grabbed the cash out of the register, about $100, and his buddy helped him get back outside through the crawl space.

“No amount of money is worth going to jail for. Why are you taking people’s hard-earned money?” the manger said.

Police believe the same young men targeted Stone Fruit Espresso just down the street on December 22nd and again on January 13th, taking off with a checkbook and cash. On January 9th and 10th, they also broke into two area homes.

Longtime Bedford Avenue business owners have been paying close attention.

“I recognize one of them. They look familiar to me,” one said.

The owners said it’s only a matter of time before the suspects get caught.

