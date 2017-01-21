New Jersey Man Racks Up More Than $56k In Unpaid E-ZPass Toll Fees, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man was arrested Friday morning after he racked up more than $56,000 in unpaid toll fees, police said.

Port Authority police said patrol officers spotted 31-year-old Alesandel Rodriguez, of Teaneck, driving through one of the E-ZPass lanes on the George Washington Bridge in a 2014 Toyota Camry without any license plates. When he went through the toll, it came up as unpaid.

Police pulled Rodriguez over and discovered his EZ-Pass had been revoked.

Authorities said he drove through the tolls without paying on 888 occasions, adding up to $56,240 in unpaid fees.

Rodriguez was charged with theft of service.