New Jersey Woman, Brother Charged With Desecrating Husband’s Remains

January 21, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Samantha Liebman

BEGENFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman and her younger brother have been charged with desecrating the remains of her dead husband, police said.

On January 2, Adrienne Smith, 43, of Bergenfield, contacted the local police department to report her husband, Randolph Smith, missing, authorities said. She told police she last saw her husband on Christmas night before he left their home on Morgan Street and never returned.

Ten days later, the Burlington City police department was notified that human remains were found inside six plastic containers there. 

A joint investigation revealed that Smith and her brother, Orville Cousins, 41, of the Bronx, purchased those containers, 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported.

Both Smith and Cousins were charged with desecrating human remains. Smith was also charged with hindering apprehension.

Police said the investigation into the murder of Randolph Smith is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

