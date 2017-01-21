Police Search For Man Wanted In Jackson Heights Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting in Queens.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was in front of 90-01 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights just after 8:30 p.m when the suspect approached him and shot him one time in the right side of the torso.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital by a private vehicle and was treated for his injuries.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. He’s described as hispanic and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and a black bandana.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).