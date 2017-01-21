Prayer Service, CIA Visit On Tap For President Trump’s First Day In Office

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s the first full day in office for President Donald Trump — after his first night in the White House.

And first up on his schedule: a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.

For years, the cathedral has hosted such a service for the new president. But this year, some in the largely liberal congregation have objected to hosting it this year.

Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington has written in blog post that she shares “a sense of outrage at some of the president-elect’s words and actions” — but that she feels an obligation to welcome all people without qualification.

Later Saturday, Trump is expected to visit the CIA. Trump has been critical of intelligence officials for their assertions about Russian election hacking and about leaks about his briefings in the weeks before he was sworn in.

The president’s schedule coincides with a series of planned marches and demonstrations across the country Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people upset about Trump’s presidency plan to march in several cities across the country a day after his inauguration.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)