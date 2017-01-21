Report: Governor Cuomo To Boost Access To Abortions, Contraception

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing a plan to require health insurers to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of contraception at no cost.

The New York Times reports that the Democratic governor will announce the new state insurance regulations on Saturday.

Under the new regulations, abortions deemed medically necessary by a doctor will no longer be subject to co-payments or annual deductibles.

Insurers also will be required to cover a three-month supply of contraception the first time a woman obtains it, and then a supply for up to 12 months, at no cost.

The directive comes as Republicans in Congress are taking steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Insurers are required to cover most forms of contraception for free under the act.

