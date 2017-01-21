President Trump To CIA: ‘I Am So Behind You’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump paid a visit to the CIA headquarters in Virginia, where he addressed a group of about 300 workers at the intelligence agency.

Trump told the workers that they are really special and amazing people and that “I am so behind you.”

The visit from the new president signals a thawing of relations between the new president and the intelligence community. During the campaign and after he was elected, Trump repeatedly voiced skepticism about findings by U.S. intelligence agencies — including conclusions that Russia attempted to influence the election to help him win the White House.

Towards the end of his remarks, Trump accused the media of lying about the size of the crowds at Friday’s inauguration, claiming that the crowd reached the Washington monument.

The president opened his first full day as president Saturday at a prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington, the final piece of transition business for the nation’s new chief executive before a promised full-on shift into governing.

