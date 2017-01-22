1/22 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! We have a murky, cloudy, and increasingly dreary day ahead…It’ll be mild again with temps in the upper 40s, a good ten degrees above normal. Some rain will move in late in the day, but that’s just a teaser of what’s to come tomorrow.

A strong storm system will move up & along the coast and bring bouts of torrential rain, strong (possibly damaging) wind, and even some coastal flooding. The strongest wind, which could gust to 60 mph, looks to be closer to the coast…and the coastal flooding issue will be made worse to due some spots getting 3″+ of rain.

Showers linger into Tuesday with temps getting into the upper 40s and perhaps a few late day breaks.

Have a great day and stay tuned for the latest on a very messy Monday.