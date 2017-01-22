Eye On The Storm: High Wind Warning In Effect | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police Search For 3 Suspects Who Attacked Man With Machetes In The Bronx

January 22, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men who they say attacked a 25-year-old man with a knife and machetes Saturday night in the Bronx.

The assault took place inside 3029 Briggs Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

Police said the victim suffered a severed pinky and several cuts to his arms and legs. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 20s.

One was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, blue baseball cap and white sneakers. Another was wearing a blue jacket, dark colored baseball cap and white sneakers, and the third was wear a black T-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers with his hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

