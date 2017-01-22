Eye On The Storm: High Wind Warning In Effect | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New Jersey Deli Owner Fights Back When Masked Men Try To Rob Him At Gunpoint

January 22, 2017 10:22 PM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Attempted Robbery, New Jersey, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — When two masked men tried to rob him at gunpoint, a brave deli owner fought back.

The would-be thieves told the owner “it’s a stick up,” as they came into his corner store on Sixth Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey on January 6, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Surveillance video shows the men rush to the counter just before 6:30 p.m. But behind it, the owner grabs his own gun, shoots and scares the men off.

“I just saw two guys come in with masks, put a gun to my brother,” owner Jose Camilo said.

He said once the men pointed a gun at his brother, he felt he didn’t have a choice.

“It’s my family, my brother, I have to protect,” Camilo said.

He said the neighborhood is rough, so for that reason he installed 29 security cameras. But in this case, all the monitors were not a deterrent.

“They just don’t care, they just come to get what they’re looking for. But this time, they came to the wrong store,” Camilo said.

The men ran down the block and out of sight. They were masked, so Camilo says he didn’t get a good look at their faces.

But with his brave reflexes, he doesn’t have to worry about them coming back.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

HISTORY IN THE MAKING
50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia