New Jersey Deli Owner Fights Back When Masked Men Try To Rob Him At Gunpoint

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — When two masked men tried to rob him at gunpoint, a brave deli owner fought back.

The would-be thieves told the owner “it’s a stick up,” as they came into his corner store on Sixth Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey on January 6, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Surveillance video shows the men rush to the counter just before 6:30 p.m. But behind it, the owner grabs his own gun, shoots and scares the men off.

“I just saw two guys come in with masks, put a gun to my brother,” owner Jose Camilo said.

He said once the men pointed a gun at his brother, he felt he didn’t have a choice.

“It’s my family, my brother, I have to protect,” Camilo said.

He said the neighborhood is rough, so for that reason he installed 29 security cameras. But in this case, all the monitors were not a deterrent.

“They just don’t care, they just come to get what they’re looking for. But this time, they came to the wrong store,” Camilo said.

The men ran down the block and out of sight. They were masked, so Camilo says he didn’t get a good look at their faces.

But with his brave reflexes, he doesn’t have to worry about them coming back.

There have been no arrests in the case.