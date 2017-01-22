Man Who Escaped Custody While Handcuffed Captured In New Jersey, State Police Say

January 22, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, New Jersey State Police

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey state police say a Georgia man who escaped from custody while being taken to jail was re-captured Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Newman was first arrested Saturday night at an Atlantic City casino for what authorities called theft-related crimes within the city’s casino district.

The 22-year-old was being transported to the Atlantic County jail when he escaped and ran off into a wooded area, still wearing handcuffs.

Nearly 12 hours later, state police said they found Newman at a fast food restaurant at a mall in Mays Landing, though further details on his capture were not disclosed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Newman will face additional charges related to the escape.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

HISTORY IN THE MAKING
50 YEARS OF NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia