Man Who Escaped Custody While Handcuffed Captured In New Jersey, State Police Say

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey state police say a Georgia man who escaped from custody while being taken to jail was re-captured Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Newman was first arrested Saturday night at an Atlantic City casino for what authorities called theft-related crimes within the city’s casino district.

The 22-year-old was being transported to the Atlantic County jail when he escaped and ran off into a wooded area, still wearing handcuffs.

Suspect Daniel Newman has been captured. We will provide more details when they are available pic.twitter.com/XP9JKT8Laz — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 22, 2017

Nearly 12 hours later, state police said they found Newman at a fast food restaurant at a mall in Mays Landing, though further details on his capture were not disclosed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Newman will face additional charges related to the escape.

