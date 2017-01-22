Recipe Ideas For The Carb Conscious Eater

January 22, 2017 1:19 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You may have heard of the Whole30 diet. You may have even tried a juice cleanse. But if you’re trying to shed some pounds by counting carbs?

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu spoke with Brandon Faye, Managing Director for Trattoria Dell’Arte.

He showed them how to cook up a tasty meal without the help of pasta, bread, or even sugar.

For the full recipes used in Sunday’s segment, see below:

 

BAKED KALE CHIPS

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 small bunch kale (about ½ pound)

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

¼ teaspoon coarse sea salt

Cooking Spray

 How to make it:

  1. Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F. Spray two baking trays with cooking spray.
  2. With a knife or kitchen shears carefully discard the thick stems. Leaving the leaves whole, wash and thoroughly dry the kale.  Drizzle kale with olive oil and make sure all of the kale leaves are evenly coated.
  3. Place the kale in a single layer on the baking sheets. Bake until the edges brown and the leaves are crispy, about 10 to 15 minutes.  Sprinkle the kale with coarse sea salt as soon as it comes out of the oven.
  4. Place kale leaves standing up in a napkin lined deep bowl.

 

RED SNAPPER WITH WINTER VEGETABLES

Serves 1

What you’ll need:

8 oz cleaned red snapper filet

¼ bunch escarole, braised

4 cipollini onions, roasted, peeled and sliced

4 piece grape tomato, roasted

1 red bell pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced

5 piece black beldi olives

2 cloves roasted garlic

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to season

Parchment paper

 How to make it:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Draw out a large piece of parchment paper (about 17 by 11 inches). Arrange all par cooked vegetables evenly in the center of one half of the parchment paper.
  3. Season snapper with kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper.   Drizzle the extra virgin olive oil over the snapper.  Place snapper on top of vegetables.
  4. Fold second half of parchment paper over to cover the snapper and vegetables (the edges of the parchment paper should line up). Starting from right side, start crimping the edges together to seal the paper.  Continue crimping until you have completely sealed the entire packet, then twist the pointed end around once and fold the “tail” under.
  5. Place sealed packet on baking sheet pan in oven and cook until the packet is slightly brown and puffed, about 10 – 12 minutes.
  6. Remove the baking sheet from oven and transfer the packet to a serving plate. Using scissor or knife cut open the packet carefully, as the escaping steam will be hot.

Tip: always season from high so you evenly coat your protein.

Tip: serve dish in parchment paper for fast and easy clean up.

 

SHAVED FENNEL SALAD

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 fennel bulb, shaved paper thin with a mandolin

1 ripe persimmon, peeled, shaved slightly thicker then the fennel bulb

½ cup blood orange segments

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

5 basil leaves, thinly sliced

5 mint leaves, thinly sliced

shaved parmesan, to garnish

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to season

 How to make it:

  1. Toss all salad ingredients together right before serving; season to taste.

Tip:  Do not assemble the salad too far in advance or the fennel will wilt and lose its texture.  Make sure to add in any residual fruit juice.

 

