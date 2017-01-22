Teen Stabbed Aboard Brooklyn Subway, Suspect Sought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is on the hunt for a man they say stabbed a teenager aboard the J train in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

Police say the two men got into an argument aboard the northbound subway around 3:00 p.m. Their fight quickly turned physical when the suspect stabbed the teen in the torso while straphangers watched in shock.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the 19-year-old victim got off the train at the Chauncey Street station in Bushwick while the suspect stayed on.

Police describe the suspect as around 30 years old, 5’8″ and around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing yellow work boots and a grey hooded jacket.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).