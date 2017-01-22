Teen Assaulted While Playing Soccer In Suffolk County Park

January 22, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Manor Field Park, Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was assaulted while playing soccer in a Suffolk County park on Sunday.

Police said the 16-year-old was playing in Manor Field Park on East 5th Street in Huntington Station around 2:30 p.m.

A group of males approached him and cut him with a sharp object.

The teen was taken to Huntington Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

