Teen Assaulted While Playing Soccer In Suffolk County Park

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was assaulted while playing soccer in a Suffolk County park on Sunday.
Police said the 16-year-old was playing in Manor Field Park on East 5th Street in Huntington Station around 2:30 p.m.
A group of males approached him and cut him with a sharp object.
The teen was taken to Huntington Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.