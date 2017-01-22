United Airlines Domestic Flights Grounded Due To ‘IT Issue’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All United Airlines domestic flights were grounded for a time Sunday due to “an IT issue.”
Sources told CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave the airline’s Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) went down.
As frustrated passengers took to Twitter, the airline started responding to their tweets, saying they will be wheels up as soon as possible.
International flights were not impacted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
