United Airlines Domestic Flights Grounded Due To ‘IT Issue’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All United Airlines domestic flights were grounded for a time Sunday due to “an IT issue.”

Sources told CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave the airline’s Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) went down.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

As frustrated passengers took to Twitter, the airline started responding to their tweets, saying they will be wheels up as soon as possible.

On #Unitedairlines flight leaving Newark. Pilot just announced all domestic flights grounded, nationwide, due to systems issues. #grrr — Bob Skea (@skeabob) January 22, 2017

Stuck on the tarmac at EWR on my last @united flight as a 1K — seems fitting somehow #systemwideoutage — Naren Hazareesingh (@narenh) January 23, 2017

International flights were not impacted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

