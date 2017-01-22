Westchester Gun Show Resumes To The Delight Of New York Gun Owners

January 22, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Westchester Gun Show, White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A controversial gun show has returned to the Westchester County Center in White Plains to the delight of firearm admirers.

For the show’s second day, the line to get out into the Westchester Gun Show stretched around the county center. Enthusiasts were happy to see the show back for the first time in five years. It was cancelled in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shootings.

Show organizer Newman Chittenden is grateful that County Executive Rob Astorino vetoed legislation that would have banned the show from county property.


“There’s no reason really to turn us away, we’re not criminals,” he told WCBS 880’s John Metaxas. “I understand there’s some negative attitudes. We would like to overcome them.”

Inside the exhibition hall, the crowd was sedate and well behaved with those carrying guns checking their ammunition at the door.

© 2017 CBS Local Digital Media

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

HISTORY IN THE MAKING
50 YEARS OF NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia