Westchester Gun Show Resumes To The Delight Of New York Gun Owners

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A controversial gun show has returned to the Westchester County Center in White Plains to the delight of firearm admirers.

For the show’s second day, the line to get out into the Westchester Gun Show stretched around the county center. Enthusiasts were happy to see the show back for the first time in five years. It was cancelled in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shootings.

Show organizer Newman Chittenden is grateful that County Executive Rob Astorino vetoed legislation that would have banned the show from county property.

“There’s no reason really to turn us away, we’re not criminals,” he told WCBS 880’s John Metaxas. “I understand there’s some negative attitudes. We would like to overcome them.”

Inside the exhibition hall, the crowd was sedate and well behaved with those carrying guns checking their ammunition at the door.

© 2017 CBS Local Digital Media