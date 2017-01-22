Woman Shot In The Head Outside Yonkers Apartment Building

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle in Yonkers early Sunday.

Officers discovered the woman in an SUV outside 178 Palisades Ave around 7:00 a.m. She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time. Authorities have not released the woman’s identity.

Police do not have a motive as detectives from the Yonkers Police department continue to investigate the shooting.

