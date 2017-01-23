CBS2 1/23 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning!

Waking up this morning will be the best and safest part of your day, weather wise. There is a serious nor’easter bearing down on the south eastern US, with its eyes on the Tri-state. The biggest concern will be this evening. This is a huge coastal storm with major winds and moderate flooding possible too.

There is also some snow likely inland at the higher elevations. Winds could gust as much as 60 MPH and even near Hurricane Force Winds offshore. 1-3 or even 4″ of rain is possible.

Stay tuned all day for the latest. G