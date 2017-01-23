1/23 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Watch Live Now: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing 

January 23, 2017 1:37 PM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Some rain will fill in this afternoon, but it will be the gusty winds you’ll notice the most. It will be a struggle with the temps, too, with highs only around 40 and wind chills in the 30’s and 20’s!

Coastal flooding will become more of a concern with this evening’s high tide. Widespread minor to moderate flooding is expected along the Jersey shore and Long Island, so do be on the lookout. Outside of that, we’ll continue to see strong and potentially damaging wind gusts with pockets of heavy rain. This heavy rain could lead to roadway flooding, so drive with caution.

And we’ll be left with some gusty winds early in the morning tomorrow with gradually improving winds through the day. And some leftover showers will keep things damp, so you’ll still need the umbrella.

