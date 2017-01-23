50 People To Know: Unofficial Mayor Of City Island John Doyle

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As part of WCBS Newsradio 880’s celebration of 50 years of covering news in New York, we are launching a weekly series that focuses on the people who have made contributions to our community.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

It’s been called a hidden treasure of New York City. With its sailboats and church spires, it’s more New England than East Bronx. And because of its size, under one square mile, City Island is often times ignored.

Enter John Doyle, a young man who some consider the unofficial Mayor of City Island. He holds no official office, though he does hope to run for City Council at some point. Doyle doesn’t need to fight City Hall downtown, he’s been a local advocate for City Island for many years, now working for stronger education and better transportation.

Doyle is one of our 50 People to Know as much for what he believes as for what he has accomplished in life. “One person can’t do everything but everyone can do something,” he says.

