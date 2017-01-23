Back Stories: Biggest Blizzard In NYC History

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
The largest blizzard in the history of New York City happened only in the past year. On January 23, 2016, New York City was blanketed in 27.5 inches of snow.
It was a storm WCBS Chief Meteorologist Craig Allen remembers seemed to stall in place and was not originally measured as the biggest.