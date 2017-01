Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

With conference championship Sunday in the books, Boomer and Craig were busy during Monday’s show open, as they broke down all of the action and even looked ahead to the “big game” in Houston.

The Falcons advanced to the second Super Bowl in team history with a rout of the Packers in the NFC title game, while on the AFC side the juggernaut Patriots moved on with a one-sided win over the Steelers.

There is plenty to digest here, so have a listen.