Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 23, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig, the Jets fan, sounding off on Woody Johnson and Jets’ way of doing things.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys opened the work week by breaking down NFL conference championship Sunday, after the Falcons and Patriots punched their respective tickets to Super Bowl LI in emphatic fashion. We also heard the latest on Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks, and Boomer explained what a N.A.R.P. (Non Athletic Regular Person) is.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »