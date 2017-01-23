EYE ON THE STORM: Weather Watches & Warnings | Radar | NJ Transit Northeast Corridor Service Suspended | LIRR | Airports | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Felonies Down Across New York’s Transit System, But Assaults Spike

January 23, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Joseph Fox, MTA, NYPD, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crime in New York City subways was down 3.5 percent last year, but the news was not all good.

“With the exception of felony assaults, we have more than 50 incidents reported than the year prior. We experienced declines in all major categories of crime,” NYPD Transit Chief Joseph Fox said.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Fox said robberies were down 12 percent.

“Closing in on the averages experienced in some of our lowest crime years, before the popularity of expensive smart phones and other electronics,” Fox said.

Fox said that in 2015, half of all subway crimes were connected to electronics. That dropped to 40 percent in 2016.

