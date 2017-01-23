EYE ON THE STORM: Weather Watches & Warnings | Radar | NJ Transit Northeast Corridor Service Suspended | LIRR | Airports | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Francesa: Steelers Seemed Clueless Trying To Stop Patriots

January 23, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Mike Francesa, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — How did the Steelers not see that coming?

That was the sentiment from Mike Francesa on Monday while discussing the Patriots’ 36-17 victory over the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC championship game.

“I just don’t understand Pittsburgh at all,” Francesa said at the start of his WFAN show. “Have they not been around for the other games? I mean, they looked like they were surprised that the Pats came out and spread them out.”

PHOTOS: Conference Championship Sunday

The Steelers have indeed struggled mightily to stop Patriots quarterback Tom Brady over the past decade. In the seven games between the teams since 2007, Brady has passed for 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

On Sunday, Brady was 32-of-42 for 384 yards — a career playoff high — with three touchdowns.

MORE: Keidel: Yet Again, Steelers Can’t Figure Out Brady, Belichick

“Now if you’re a Steeler fan, you can tell me how (Le’Veon) Bell would’ve made a difference. Would’ve made no differencem,” Francesa said, referring to the Pittsburgh running back who left in the first quarter with a groin injury. “They couldn’t stop them. The Pats had guys running free all day.”

Francesa said he believed before the game that the Steelers’ defense was being overrated.

“I’ve always felt you can pass on them whenever you want, and I watched it again yesterday,” he said. “And you can pass on them whenever you want. Passing games kill them. And you saw yesterday Brady, it was like shooting fish in a barrel. I mean, it was a joke. You had guys open everywhere. Wide open.”

To listen to the segment, in which Francesa also discusses the Falcons’ win over the Packers in the NFC title game, click on the audio player above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia