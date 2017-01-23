Eye On The Storm: Watches & Warnings | Radar | Delays: LIRR | Airports | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Rangers’ Hayes To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury

Team's Third Leading Scorer Exited Sunday's 1-0 Overtime Win At Detroit In The Second Period January 23, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: injuryreport, Kevin Hayes, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just when the Rangers appeared to be back at full strength, they’ve been bitten by the injury bug once again.

The team announced Monday that forward Kevin Hayes will be sidelined up to three weeks with a lower-body injury. Hayes hurt himself during the second period of the Blueshirts’ 1-0 overtime win in Detroit on Sunday.

New York had recently welcomed backs forwards Rick Nash, Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad following long injury-related stints on the sidelines, so losing Hayes, who is currently third on the team in scoring with 13 goals and 35 points, is a significant blow.

The 24-year-old center had seven points in his previous six games.

MOREHartnett: Lundqvist Bouncing Back Should Surprise Absolutely No One

The good news for the Rangers (30-16-1), who currently own the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, is the timing of the injury. They have just two games remaining before the All-Star break, at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

