Nor’Easter Causing Mass Transit Delays, Suspensions Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The powerful nor’easter making its way across the Tri-state area is causing massive headaches for commuters heading into the evening rush hour.

Downed overhead wires east of Linden are wreaking havoc along NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor line, where service is suspended in both directions between New York Penn Station and Trenton. Amtrak has temporarily suspended service for the Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling along the corridor.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Severe Weather Guide | Traffic | Delays: NJT | LIRR | Airports

Down wires near Linden currently causing suspension on #NEC & #NJCL. We're cross honoring systemwide. PATH & private bus accepting rail tix. pic.twitter.com/yg7mnVQzcQ — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 23, 2017

North Jersey Coast Line rail service is also suspended between Penn Station and Long Branch due to the same wire issues.

The Linden Police Department says around 3:15 p.m. high winds caused a high-tension power line to fall on the tracks near Linden station. Nobody was injured, but the Linden Fire Department evacuated one business along the 400 block of Pennsylvania Railroad Avenue due to their close proximity to the downed wire.

NJ Transit, Amtrak, and PSE&G representatives are on scene working to repair the downed lines.

PATH is accepting NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes at Herald Square, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken Terminal. System-wide cross honoring is in effect on all NJ TRANSIT bus, rail, and light rail trains to accommodate any riders in need.

Hudsen Bergen Light Rail service is experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes due to an earlier fallen tree near Lincoln Harbor.

The Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington is dealing with residual delays after it was suspended in both directions between the Port Washington and Great Neck stations due to a fallen utility pole caused by high winds near Plandome. The LIRR accommodated riders with bus service in both directions as they worked to restore service.

Some flights at LaGuardia Airport have been canceled and the number of delays are growing as conditions worsen, with an average delay of two hours. At John F. Kennedy airport, delays are just over an hour while at Newark, there are delays averaging two and a half hours.

The weather has forced the suspension of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain service. Buses are shuttling passengers between parking lots and Newark airport terminals.

Travelers are being urged to check with their carriers before heading to the airport.

In southern New Jersey, service between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill was suspended when the Delair Bridge became stuck in the open position.

PATCO trains were cross-honoring NJ TRANSIT tickets.

Officials canceled all Cape May-Lewes ferry trips on Monday because of the high winds and rough seas. The boats ply the waters between Cape May in New Jersey and Lewes, Delaware.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing weather story.