City To Pay Up To $65 Million Over Tickets Issued By NYPD, Later Dismissed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The City of New York has agreed to pay up to $75 million to settle a lawsuit accusing police of issuing hundreds of thousands of summonses that were later dismissed on legal grounds.

A total of 900,000 summonses, issued from 2007 to 2015 for offenses like disorderly conduct, trespassing and drinking in public, were later dismissed, the New York Times reported Monday.

The maximum compensation would be $150 per person per incident.

The city Law Department said it expects the settlement to be finalized soon. It requires approval by a federal judge.

In the settlement, the city denies a pattern of officers issuing summonses to meet quotas. At the same time, it has agreed to reiterate its ban on numerical performance goals.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs declined to comment on the agreement.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)