Man Shot, Killed At Paterson, N.J. Gas Station

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and killed Monday evening at a gas station in Paterson, New Jersey.
The shooting happened at the gas station at Route 20 and First Avenue in Paterson, according to Paterson police.
Paterson and Hawthorne police officers responded to the scene and found the man lying on the ground. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The man’s identity was being withheld late Monday pending family notification.
Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office were investigating.