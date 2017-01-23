STORM WATCH: Alerts | Track The Nor'easter | NJ TRANSIT | LIRR | Airports | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Shot, Killed At Paterson, N.J. Gas Station

January 23, 2017 11:04 PM
Filed Under: Paterson, Paterson shooting

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and killed Monday evening at a gas station in Paterson, New Jersey.

The shooting happened at the gas station at Route 20 and First Avenue in Paterson, according to Paterson police.

Paterson and Hawthorne police officers responded to the scene and found the man lying on the ground. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s identity was being withheld late Monday pending family notification.

Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office were investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia