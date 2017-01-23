Patriots Fan Charged With Pulling Alarm At Steelers’ Hotel

Watch Live Now: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing 

January 23, 2017
BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Boston man described by his lawyer as a “die-hard Patriots fan” has pleaded not guilty to pulling a fire alarm that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers from their hotel beds ahead of their playoff game against New England.

Dennis Harrison was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment Monday on charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Police say the 25-year-old East Boston resident pulled the alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities quickly determined it was a false alarm.

Prosecutors say Harrison told police he was drunk and did something “stupid” on a dare. He was arrested near the hotel.

The Steelers lost 36-17 to the Patriots on Sunday night.

His lawyer says Harrison played high school football and is embarrassed.

