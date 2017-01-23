Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy Under Investigation In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Queens are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who police say was found unconscious Sunday inside the family home.

Investigators say it was a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. Sunday that brought them to the home at 145-15 109th Avenue in Jamaica.

Inside, police said they found the little boy, identified as Michael Guzman, unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“All I saw was the fire department pulling up to the house,” said neighbor Kevin Whiate. “It’s sad when you hear stuff like that and it’s right next door to you. It’s crazy.”

Shocked neighbors tell CBS2 that they had not noticed anything suspicious with the family.

“Sometimes I see small kids playing around here,” said neighbor Mohammad Hassan.

But police say that the Administration for Children’s Services had been called to the home before, though it’s not clear if they were there for the little boy or other children in the household, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

An ACS spokesperson said, “We are saddened by this troubling news and are investigating the circumstances leading to this child fatality, along with the NYPD.”

The medical examiner will determine the boy’s cause of death.