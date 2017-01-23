Eye On The Storm: High Wind Warning In Effect | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy Under Investigation In Queens

January 23, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Schuck, Janelle Burrell, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Queens are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who police say was found unconscious Sunday inside the family home.

Investigators say it was a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. Sunday that brought them to the home at 145-15 109th Avenue in Jamaica.

Inside, police said they found the little boy, identified as Michael Guzman, unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“All I saw was the fire department pulling up to the house,” said neighbor Kevin Whiate. “It’s sad when you hear stuff like that and it’s right next door to you. It’s crazy.”

Shocked neighbors tell CBS2 that they had not noticed anything suspicious with the family.

“Sometimes I see small kids playing around here,” said neighbor Mohammad Hassan.

But police say that the Administration for Children’s Services had been called to the home before, though it’s not clear if they were there for the little boy or other children in the household, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

An ACS spokesperson said, “We are saddened by this troubling news and are investigating the circumstances leading to this child fatality, along with the NYPD.”

The medical examiner will determine the boy’s cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
HISTORY IN THE MAKING
50 YEARS OF NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia