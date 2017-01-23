EYE ON THE STORM: Weather Watches & Warnings | Radar | NJ Transit Northeast Corridor Service Suspended | LIRR | Airports | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

From The Vault: Challenger Space Shuttle Explosion In 1986

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back January 23, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Challenger Explosion, Christopher Glenn, From The Vault, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

Listen back to excerpts of local coverage on WCBS Newsradio from January 28, 1986, the day the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members who were on board. Following hours of CBS News Special Coverage, WCBS returned to local programming with stories from various reporters on the story. 

WCBS anchor Wayne Cabot chats with the late Christopher Glenn, longtime CBS Radio Broadcast and long running host of the CBS World News Roundup. Glenn retired from CBS in 2006 and Wayne sat down with him shortly before to talk about his career and perhaps his most famous broadcast — the live coverage of the 1986 Challenger Explosion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia