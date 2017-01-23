From The Vault: Challenger Space Shuttle Explosion In 1986

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.

Listen back to excerpts of local coverage on WCBS Newsradio from January 28, 1986, the day the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members who were on board. Following hours of CBS News Special Coverage, WCBS returned to local programming with stories from various reporters on the story.

WCBS anchor Wayne Cabot chats with the late Christopher Glenn, longtime CBS Radio Broadcast and long running host of the CBS World News Roundup. Glenn retired from CBS in 2006 and Wayne sat down with him shortly before to talk about his career and perhaps his most famous broadcast — the live coverage of the 1986 Challenger Explosion.