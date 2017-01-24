1/24 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s a bit grey out there and we’re still looking at some drizzle and passing showers this afternoon. Outside of that, expect a chilly persistent breeze with feels like temps only in the upper 20’s to around 30°.

Showers will linger into this evening before finally making their exit late this evening and into the overnight. Temps will fall into the mid 30’s or so by daybreak.

We’ll tap into higher pressure tomorrow which means more sunshine and even warmer temperatures. We should be able to best today’s high by 10° or so.

As for Thursday, expect a passing shower mainly early in the day with highs around 50°.