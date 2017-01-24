Back Stories: WCBS Reporter Steve Flanders

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
WCBS reporter Steve Flanders is not only a legend in the WCBS newsroom but in newsrooms across the city. In today’s Back Story, Rich Lamb remembers the news radio icon.