Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 24, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” revolved around Craig playing the role of savior on behalf of CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys opened the show by talking about the Knicks, who pulled off an improbable victory in Indianapolis on Monday night. Later, they got into what they feel is unfair criticism of Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, who has a long-running friendship with President Donald Trump.

Boomer and Craig also talked a little Rangers and Nets.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »