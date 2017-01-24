WATCH: DC Cab Driver Praises John Elway, Doesn’t Realize Hall Of Famer Is In Back Seat

January 24, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: John Elway

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Washington, D.C., cab driver and football fan Sam Snow recently found himself engaged in a conversation with his passengers about the NFL’s best-ever quarterbacks. Little did he know that the man who topped his own personal list, John Elway, was sitting in the back seat.

“He’s a great quarterback — a great quarterback,” Snow said of the Hall of Famer, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.

Elway’s friends in the car recorded video of the conversation on their phones and egged Snow along to talk about Elway.

“If you ran into him, would you know who he was?” a woman in the car asks.

“Oh yeah,” Snow said.

“Why don’t you turn around?” the woman responds.

“Oh, come on, man! Are you serious?” Snow then says in amazement. “Come on! John Elway!”

Snow then asked for a picture with the Elway — now the Broncos’ executive vice president of football operations and general manager — and told everyone in the car their ride would be free.

“I got to take some pictures, man, and show the guys. I know they’re going to be jealous,” Snow said.

According to the Denver Post, Elway and his wife, Paige, were in Washington to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The video was posted online by Glenn Stearns, a friend of Elway’s, the Post reported.

