‘It’s Not Right:’ Elderly Man Battling Alzheimer’s Jumped Outside Brooklyn Senior Center

January 24, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: Clinton Hill, Ernest McCaine, Stacy McCaine, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want to find a suspect caught on surveillance camera beating and robbing an elderly man in Brooklyn.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro spoke with the daughter of 83-year-old Ernest McCaine.

McCaine got home from the hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was hit in the head and robbed.

“They punched him and threw him up against the wall and ripped his coat pocket off, took his cell phone,” Stacy McCaine said.

Stacy said it happened in front of a senior center at 966 Fulton St. in Brooklyn, where her father spends most of his days.

It was 1:30 p.m. Monday, when police said he was approached by a man — believed to be 65 years old — who was seen on security cameras.

Police believe he had a quarrel with McCaine and then assaulted him.

“If you wanted to take something from him, just take it from him. You all don’t have to beat him or punch him,” she said.

McCaine said her father has Alzheimer’s and the suspect, who may have had an accomplice, clearly waited for the right moment to strike.

“They’re no good, you know, wait for somebody as old as he is and to torment him, you know, it’s not right,” she said.

The victim’s daughter said an employee at the senior center was able to help her father in the moments after the attack and called police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia