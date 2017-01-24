‘It’s Not Right:’ Elderly Man Battling Alzheimer’s Jumped Outside Brooklyn Senior Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want to find a suspect caught on surveillance camera beating and robbing an elderly man in Brooklyn.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro spoke with the daughter of 83-year-old Ernest McCaine.

McCaine got home from the hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was hit in the head and robbed.

“They punched him and threw him up against the wall and ripped his coat pocket off, took his cell phone,” Stacy McCaine said.

Stacy said it happened in front of a senior center at 966 Fulton St. in Brooklyn, where her father spends most of his days.

It was 1:30 p.m. Monday, when police said he was approached by a man — believed to be 65 years old — who was seen on security cameras.

Police believe he had a quarrel with McCaine and then assaulted him.

“If you wanted to take something from him, just take it from him. You all don’t have to beat him or punch him,” she said.

McCaine said her father has Alzheimer’s and the suspect, who may have had an accomplice, clearly waited for the right moment to strike.

“They’re no good, you know, wait for somebody as old as he is and to torment him, you know, it’s not right,” she said.

The victim’s daughter said an employee at the senior center was able to help her father in the moments after the attack and called police.