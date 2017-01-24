Con Edison Steam Release Causes Loud “Explosion” Sounds On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Upper East Side residents were alarmed Tuesday evening when they started hearing loud explosion-like noises.

People quickly took to social media looking for an explanation for the deafening sounds.

Con Edison responded to customer complaints on their official Twitter handle, saying their steam department was aware of the situation and was working to correct it safely and quickly.

Shortly after that, the NYPD’s 19th District tweeted that the noises came from Con Edison safely releasing steam on York Avenue.

“If you’re hearing loud ‘explosion’ sounds, please don’t panic,” the district tweeted.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.