Dog Rescued After Being Chained In LI Backyard For 15 Years

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Long Island animal rescue group has freed a neglected dog that they say spent the last 15 years of its life shackled by a heavy chain in the backyard of a Suffolk County home.

The Smithtown-based Guardians of Rescue recovered Bear, an elderly Lab-chow, from a residence in Shirley last week after fielding reports of a dog that appeared to be in need of assistance.

Members of the organization quickly realized how poorly Bear was being treated when they dropped off a new doghouse for him.

Robert Misseri, founder of Guardians of Rescue, says that’s when the group knew they had to do something to make a difference in the dog’s life.

Bear’s former owner agreed to give him up after some convincing and he’s now available for adoption.

The group treated Bear to his first bath, a visit to the vet, and a trip to Petco where the dog picked out a toy and ice cream.

“Hopefully we find him a good home where he’s going to be inside, comfortable, not aching, not cold, not freezing,” a member of the group said in a video posted on Facebook. “He’s a great dog and he’s going to make somebody very happy, and they’re going to make him happy.”

Anyone interested in adopting bear should email info@guardiansofrescue.org.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)