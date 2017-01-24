Dog Rescued After Being Chained In LI Backyard For 15 Years

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Long Island animal rescue group has freed a neglected dog that they say spent the last 15 years of its life shackled by a heavy chain in the backyard of a Suffolk County home.

The Smithtown-based Guardians of Rescue recovered Bear, an elderly Lab-chow, from a residence in Shirley last week after fielding reports of a dog that appeared to be in need of assistance.

Members of the organization quickly realized how poorly Bear was being treated when they dropped off a new doghouse for him.

Robert Misseri, founder of Guardians of Rescue, says that’s when the group knew they had to do something to make a difference in the dog’s life.

Bear’s former owner agreed to give him up after some convincing and he’s now available for adoption.

The group treated Bear to his first bath, a visit to the vet, and a trip to Petco where the dog picked out a toy and ice cream.

“Hopefully we find him a good home where he’s going to be inside, comfortable, not aching, not cold, not freezing,” a member of the group said in a video posted on Facebook. “He’s a great dog and he’s going to make somebody very happy, and they’re going to make him happy.”

Anyone interested in adopting bear should email info@guardiansofrescue.org.

