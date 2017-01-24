FDNY Firefighter Sues, Says He Was Sexually Assaulted In Gym On The Job

January 24, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, FDNY Lawsuit, FDNY Sexual Assault, Gordon Springs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City firefighter has filed a lawsuit, claiming that he was forced to endure a sexual assault on his first day on the job.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, rookie Gordon Springs was expecting a tour of his new firehouse on the Upper West Side, according to attorney Paul Liggieri.

“He was instead pushed into a gym and sexually assaulted,” Liggieri said.

From there on out, Springs, who is black, had to endure racial remarks and other taunts, Liggieri said.

“After he filed complaints, he was ostracized by the other firefighters — sort of forced to wear this scarlet letter, if you will,” Liggieri said.

An FDNY spokesman said the incident was aggressively investigated and those involved were punished. Liggieri said Springs, who lost his parents at the age of 2 and was homeless as a teenager, is still active as a firefighter.

“It was supposed to become the family that he never had in pursuit of his dream,” Liggieri said, “and it’s just unfortunate that his dreams became a nightmare.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia