High Winds Wreak Havoc In Suffolk County Condo Fire

January 24, 2017 6:15 PM
CENTERPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Strong winds left over from Monday’s nor’easter helped spread a fire that destroyed part of a townhouse complex in Centerport, Suffolk County.

Nobody was hurt, but as CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, some families lost everything.

In the hours before dawn Tuesday, 100 firefighters from several towns struggled to contain the wind-driven flames that engulfed the Bull Calf Landing Townhouse Complex.

“Apparently, it was already started in the walls and basement,” Centerport Fire Chief Tom Boyd said. “We didn’t see it, with this wind once it broke loose it just took off.”

All residents managed to escape. In the light of day, they could see the extent of the damage. The roof caved in on five of the units on Bull Calf Lane. Investigators believe the fire started in Carol Todaro’s condo.

“The house started to fill up with smoke,” she said. “We just immediately evacuated and went to all the neighbors.”

Todaro wonders if the blaze began in her fireplace chimney. She says she recently had it checked.

“Since October, we’ve had all the chimney people here,” she said. “We had some work done.”

Firefighters say that’s what anyone with a fireplace should do.

“You know, keeping it clean is the best thing,” Chief Boyd said. “Creosote can cause a problem.”

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to seven nearby condo units, which utility workers spent the day restoring power to.

Jordan Ferguson’s family condo was saved, but he broke into tears describing his neighbors’ precious family items now buried under the rubble.

“Just lost everything,” he said. “You’re not going to get it back. It’s not replaceable.”

All the displaced residents have home replacement insurance that will also pay for temporary housing. The fire marshal will decide if the condo structure will have to be town down.

