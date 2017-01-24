Director James Comey To Remain In Charge Of FBI During Trump Presidency

January 24, 2017 11:23 AM
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – FBI Director James Comey is staying in his job. A Justice Department memo lists him among officials remaining in their positions.

FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms intended to carry across presidential administrations, even when a new party takes over the White House.

President Donald Trump criticized the FBI during the campaign for its decision not to recommend charges against his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. But he also appeared to warmly greet Comey at a law enforcement gathering over the weekend.

Comey is in his fourth year in the job.

The New York Times first reported that Comey would stay on.

The director’s job has been a 10-year term since 1976. Since then, only one has been removed prematurely – Reagan appointee William Sessions by Bill Clinton in 1993.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Alice Tokas (@AliceTokas) says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Trump has proved to us that even a knucklehead can live in the white house.

    1. hocuspocus13 says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:55 am

      Yes…and the “knucklehead” just finished out his long 8 year term

