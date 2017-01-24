Illegal Dumping At Long Island Park Under Investigation

CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the town of Brookhaven are investigating the continued dumping of construction debris and other trash at a park on Long Island.

The DEC first started investigating illegal dumping at Tanglewood Park in Coram in November, Newsday reported. The probe is ongoing and the agency is still trying to figure out how the waste arrived at the park and who’s responsible, DEC officials said.

“There was multiple vinyl siding sticking out, multiple two-by-fours, there was roofing shingles, sheets of linoleum in the park,” Suffolk Legislator Kara Hahn said. “Buried construction debris, we found piles of cement and bricks.”

A spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said his office conducted a site investigation and found no evidence of hazardous or contaminated materials among the waste.

Hahn is now proposing a parks watch program, much like neighborhood watches, in which residents are encouraged to report illegal dumping and suspicious activity in parks.

“Ask them to be our eyes and ears on the ground so that if you see anything it gets reported,” she said. “We are really only scratching the surface on what seems to be a region wide issue of parks dumping.”

DEC officials say the Tanglewood Park situation does not appear to be part of a large-scale dumping effort.

Penalties for dumping solid waste can be as high as $11,250 per violation.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)