WATCH: Joakim Noah Misses Free Throw Badly, Knew It Immediately

Ryan Mayer

The New York Knicks thought they had added a solid veteran presence to the roster when they signed former Bulls center Joakim Noah to a four-year $72 million deal this offseason. Noah had been a star in Chicago, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013-14 and making the All-Star Game in the 2013 and 2014 seasons before injuries derailed much of his next two seasons.

So far with the Knicks, Noah has struggled on the offensive end averaging just 5.4 points per game and he is shooting an abysmal 41.7 percent from the free throw line. Those free throw issues manifested themselves again last night against the Pacers with Noah conjuring one of the worst attempts you’ll see from the charity stripe.

Joakim Noah knew his free throw didn't have a chance. 😂 #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/hBqalDrVKE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2017

The reaction from Noah says it all. He knew as soon as he released it that the shot was going to be well off the mark. The good news is, the Knicks went on to win 109-103 over the Pacers. Unfortunately for Noah, this free throw attempt will likely be shown on blooper reels for years to come.