Westchester Residents Say Nazi Literature, Confederate Flag Items Were Sold At Gun Show

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In Westchester County, some residents said controversial and offensive items were sold this past weekend at a gun show that is controversial unto itself.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, some residents said Nazi propaganda was being pushed at this weekend’s gun show – and now a battle is brewing over pictures taken there.

“It’s actually sickening,” said Stephanie Frankel, a New Rochelle resident and mother of two.

Frankel said she is furious over pictures that show books apparently being sold at the gun show this past weekend at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

“You have ‘Mein Kampf;’ you have ‘Hitler’s Letters and Notes;’ ‘I Was Hitler’s Chauffeur,’” Frankel said.

The Westchester Democratic Legislature said a member of its staff took these pictures, showing Nazi literature and items with the Confederate flag being sold by vendors.

“Symbols of hate have no place in our county and definitely no place in our county buildings,” said Westchester County Legislator Kenneth Jenkins (D-16th).

The gun show itself is controversial in Westchester County. There had not been one in four years, since the Sandy Hook school shootings.

Two weeks ago, the county Board of Legislators voted nine to eight to ban the gun show from coming to the county center. Last Thursday, the county executive vetoed that ban

Phil Oliva is the senior adviser to County Executive Rob Astorino. He said the gun show had a record turnout.

Oliva said the gun show drew 8,000 people over two days, bringing between $40,000 to $50,000 in revenue to the county.

Oliva said he was at the gun show, and did not see anything racist or anti-Semitic being sold.

“I saw beef jerky, belts, firearms, hats, but I did not see the book,” Oliva said.

He says the close-ups of the books that have been circulating could have been taken anywhere.

“It could’ve been from a local public library, because you can go to any Westchester County library today to get these books out,” he said. “I mean, they are historical books.”

He claimed the controversy is being stirred up by political opponents.

Meanwhile, the legislature has until the end of this year to over-ride the county executive’s veto of the gun show.

Some residents said they will be protesting the gun show at a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night at the Westchester County Center.