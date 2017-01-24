WFAN Super Bowl LI Trivia Contest Is Underway

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Want a shot to be in Houston for Super Bowl LI?

WFAN’s annual Super Bowl trivia contest got underway Tuesday.

There had been some uncertainty whether the tradition would continue this year, but after a sponsor — Bose — was finally lined up Monday, the contest was back on.

From Tuesday to Friday, callers to Mike Francesa’s show (1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.) can try to answer four trivia questions. The first to answer all four correctly will win the qualifying daily prize — Bose QC35 headphones — and have a chance Friday to win the trip to the Feb. 5 Super Bowl between the Patriots and Falcons.

On Friday, there will be a competition between the week’s four daily winners for the grand prize, which includes two tickets to the Super Bowl, airfare, hotel accommodations and more. For full rules, click here.

The call-in number for Francesa’s show is 877-337-6666.