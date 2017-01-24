Live: Bill de Blasio Unveils Fiscal Year 2018 Preliminary Budget | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Super Bowl LI Trivia Contest Is Underway

January 24, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Mike Francesa, Super Bowl LI

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Want a shot to be in Houston for Super Bowl LI?

WFAN’s annual Super Bowl trivia contest got underway Tuesday.

There had been some uncertainty whether the tradition would continue this year, but after a sponsor — Bose — was finally lined up Monday, the contest was back on.

From Tuesday to Friday, callers to Mike Francesa’s show (1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.) can try to answer four trivia questions. The first to answer all four correctly will win the qualifying daily prize — Bose QC35 headphones — and have a chance Friday to win the trip to the Feb. 5 Super Bowl between the Patriots and Falcons.

On Friday, there will be a competition between the week’s four daily winners for the grand prize, which includes two tickets to the Super Bowl, airfare, hotel accommodations and more. For full rules, click here.

The call-in number for Francesa’s show is 877-337-6666.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia