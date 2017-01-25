1/25 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

After days of damp and dreary conditions, the sun’s finally back! And on top of that, it will feel more like mid March! Enjoy!

Some clouds will fill in tonight ahead of our next system. As far as shower chances go, the best chance of seeing any this evening will be north and west; the city’s best chance will be overnight.

A shower threat will linger through the first half of tomorrow with winds picking up in the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 50’s or so.

As for Friday, it will be be breezy and colder with wind chills in the 30’s.