1/25 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Finally a better day lied ahead. We start off chilly for most, and the rain is NOT finished just yet either. We will be cold enough for some frozen precipitation with freezing rain & some sleet likely. But, the low will pull far out to sea today and high pressure builds in on its heel bringing calmer weather to the northeast. Warmer weather too! We will be in the upper 40s for a high temp and Thursday is even milder at 50-55°.

Have a great day! G