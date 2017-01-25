Back Stories: Avianca Flight 52 Crashes In Cove Neck

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.
It was January 25, 1990 when a plane en route to New York from Bogota, Colombia went down in the Long Island village of Cove Neck. WCBS reporter Rich Lamb was on the scene in the hours after the tragedy and looks back in today’s WCBS Backstory.