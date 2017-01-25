Woman’s Death Deemed Homicide After Body Parts Found At Bronx Trash Facility

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A woman whose body parts were found at a Bronx garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim.

Workers found a human leg, torso and two arms with no hands at the Metropolitan Transfer Station in Hunts Point on Jan. 17.

Somorie Moses, 40, was arrested Sunday after police executed a search warrant at his home in Brooklyn and found the victim’s head, hands and feet in a freezer.

Moses — a registered sex offender — was initially arrested on a charge of concealing a human corpse.

Moses has an extensive rap sheet with over eight arrests. He served three years in prison for raping and forcing a girl under the age of 16 into prostitution in 2006.

Police used surveillance cameras and phone records to track him down.

Police classified the woman’s death as a homicide on Wednesday. Additional charges are pending.

The woman has not been identified.

It’s not clear if Moses has an attorney who could speak for him.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)